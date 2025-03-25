Pakistan announces probable players for qualifying match against Syria

ISLAMABAD (Monitoring Desk): The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on Tuesday announced the list of probable players for the forthcoming AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers away match against Syria.

The development came a day after the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) lifted its international suspension against the South Asian country.

FIFA hit Pakistan on Feb. 6 with a third international suspension in less than eight years after the federation rejected its electoral reforms. Following the suspension, the PFF unanimously approved FIFA’s proposed constitutional amendments in an extraordinary meeting in Lahore last Thursday.

The lifting of the suspension will enable Pakistan to take part in the AFC Asian Cup. The green shirts will kick off their AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifying campaign with an away match against Syria.

“The [Pakistan-Syria] match will be played on March 25, 2025 in Al-Ahsa, Saudi Arabia,” the PFF said in a statement.

Stephen Constantine, who previously served as the Pakistan head coach from late 2023 until mid-2024, has been reappointed as head coach for the match against Syria, according to the PFF.

The AFC Asian Cup qualifiers will be played on a home-and-away basis, with Pakistan placed in Group E alongside Syria, Afghanistan and Myanmar.

PAKISTAN PROBABLES

Goal-Keepers: Yousuf Butt, Saqib Hanif, Abdul Basit and Adam Khan

Defenders: Abdullah Iqbal, Easah Suliman, Haseeb Khan, Junaid Shah, Mamoon Moosa, Mohammad Fazal, Abdul Rehman and Waqar Ihtisam

Midfielders: Alamgir Ghazi, Ali Uzair, Ali Zafar, Muhammad Umar Hayat, Rahis Nabi, Toqeer ul Hassan, Umair Ali and Moin Ahmed

Forwards: Fareedullah, Harun Hamid, Imran Kayani, Mckeal Abdullah, Abdul Samad, Shayak Dost and Muhammad Adeel Younas.