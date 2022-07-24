Pakistan announces strict monitoring of Indian passengers

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Pakistan announced telescopic monitoring of Indian passengers arriving in the country through air or land routes amid a surge in the latest Omicron sub-variant BA-275 corona cases.

The directorate of Health Sciences issued a circular in this regard on the instructions of Health Minister Qadir Patel. Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIP) has made foolproof arrangements for monitoring of Indian passengers.

As per instructions, monitoring of Indian passengers will be conducted at all entry points including airports, Wagah-Attari border, and Peace Corridor Kartarpur Gurdwara. India reported 20,279 new cases in the last 24 hours along with 36 deaths due to the infection as the daily positivity rate stands at 5.29 percent,

According to Union Health Ministry on Sunday (July 24), the country saw a total of 18,143 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate to around 98.45 percent, and total recoveries data reached 4,32,10,522.