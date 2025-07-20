Pakistan appoint former Newcastle legend Nolberto Solano as football head coach

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) announced this week it has appointed former Newcastle legend Nolberto Solano as the new head coach of the national men’s and under-23 team.

Solano, a former international footballer who has played 95 matches for Peru, was a prominent English Premier League footballer who also played for high-profile teams such as Newcastle United and Aston Villa during his football career.

He will replace Stephen Constantine, a seasoned football coach, who was affiliated with Pakistan from September 2023 till October 31, 2024. Constantine had previously managed the national football teams of Nepal, India, Malawi, Sudan and Rwanda.

“Nolberto Solano, legendary Peruvian international and former Premier League star, has officially been appointed as the Head Coach of Senior Men’s National and U23 Team,” the PFF said.

The federation said it had also hired Jorge Castañeira, describing him as a “globally respected performance and fitness coach,” to serve as associate fitness coach for the senior men’s national team.

“With over 30 years of elite-level experience, Jorge has worked across continents with top national teams and clubs,” the PFF said.

PFF President Syed Mohsen Gilani said both new hirings would help Pakistan build a “strong and professional future” for football in the country.

“With Solano and Castañeira joining us, we will give our players better facilities,” Gilani added.