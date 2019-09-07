Pakistan appoints Dr Piracha as its permanent ambassador to WTO

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has appointed Dr Muhammad Mujtaba Piracha as Pakistan’s permanent ambassador to the World Trade Organization in Geneva, Switzerland, on Saturday.

According to a notification, signed by the secretary to the prime minister, “The prime minister has seen and is pleased to approve the nomination of Dr Muhammad Mujtaba Piracha, merit No 1 of the panel finalized.”

Piracha is a Grade 21 officer from the Pakistan Administrative Service. He completed his PhD from the University of Sussex in the United Kingdom and a BSc in Economics from the London School of Economics. Previously, he has served in Balochistan and then in the finance and planning department in Punjab.