Pakistan approves fast-track plan to privatize loss-making national airline

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to endorse a plan to fast-track Pakistan International Airlines Corporation’s privatization, state media reported on Tuesday, while reiterating its resolve to offload loss-making public entities from the national exchequer.

Cash-strapped Pakistan is looking to privatize the debt-ridden PIA to raise funds and reform state-owned enterprises as envisaged under a $7 billion International Monetary Fund program secured last year.

The decision to endorse the new privatization plan follows Pakistan’s failed attempt last year to offload a 60 percent stake in the airline, which drew just a single offer that was well below the asking price.

The issue PIA privatization came under discussed at a meeting in Islamabad chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Senator Ishaq Dar.

“Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCOP) on Tuesday approved a fast-tracked plan for the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines Corporation (PIACL), including the divestment of 51-100 percent share capital together with management control,” the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) news agency reported.

“The deputy PM emphasized the government’s commitment to PIACL’s privatization to unlock its full potential and reduce financial burden on the national exchequer,” it added.

APP did not provide further details of the revised plan or explain how it would differ from the previous unsuccessful effort.

Earlier this month, the government appointed Muhammad Ali, formerly the special assistant to the prime minister on the power sector, as adviser for privatization.

Last year, PIA got permission to resume operations in Europe after a 2020 ban by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), which had raised concerns about the ability of Pakistani authorities and the Civil Aviation Authority to ensure compliance with international aviation standards.

EASA and UK authorities had suspended PIA’s operations in the region after Pakistan launched a probe into pilot licensing irregularities following a 2020 crash that killed 97 people.

Pakistan hopes that the restoration of routes to Europe and anticipated approval for UK operations will boost the airline’s appeal to potential buyers.