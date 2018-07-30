Pakistan are favorites to win Asia Cup: Asad Shafiq

Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: Pakistan middle order batsman Asad Shafiq has said that Men in Green are favorites to win the Asia Cup as the team is in good shape to challenge for the title.

The tournament, which will consist of six teams, will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 15 to September 28.

Speaking to media in Karachi, the 32-year-old said that the entire team is putting in a lot of effort which is why Pakistan stands a really good chance of winning the upcoming Asia Cup.

“The chances of Pakistan winning the Asia cup are bright,” said Shafiq. “Players are working really hard which can be seen by the gradual improvement in the team’s performances over the past 18 months.”

Shafiq — who last played an ODI for Pakistan at Perth against Australia in 2017 — further stated that tour of Zimbabwe has impacted the team in a positive manner.

Pakistan won the T20I triangular series by defeating Australia in the final followed by clean sweep against the home side in a five-match ODI series, in their recently concluded tour of Zimbabwe.

“The players are full of confidence after the successful tour of Zimbabwe and are eager to continue this good run of form,” he said.

Shafiq — who recently went through surgery on his hand — has not fully recovered but he is optimistic about beginning practice in a few days’ time.

“I will soon fully recover and will begin practice in a few days’ time,” he said.

Shafiq also commented on the changing political situation in the country as he stated that former Pakistan captain and chairman of the new ruling party — Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf — Imran Khan has set a great example for everyone to follow.

“Imran Khan’s life is a great example for everyone to follow,” he said. “The great cricketer has proven his mettle in every sphere of life.”

He added: “I don’t know much about politics but I am praying for Imran Khan to succeed.”

