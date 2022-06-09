Pakistan Army and National Defense

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa presided over the 80th Formation Commanders Conference at the General Headquarters on Wednesday. According to the official press release of Army media wing, the conference was attended by Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers and all Formation Commanders of the Pakistan Army.

The participants were briefed on the prevalent geostrategic environment, challenges to national security and Pakistan Army strategy in response to the evolving threat. The army chief expressed satisfaction over the progress of the stabilization operations across Pakistan following the successes of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad. The COAS laid special emphasis on maintaining high standards of operational preparedness along the Line of Control (LoC) / Working Boundary and Pakistan-Afghan international border in the wake of evolving geo-strategic milieu. According to Army Chief, security of Pakistan is the responsibility of the armed forces and Pakistan Army will continue fulfilling its responsibility.

The global geopolitical environment in the backdrop of Russian invasion of Ukraine is evolving rapidly and consequently affecting the security dynamics and geo-political environment of region, while internal political disarray had further complicated the situation because today our enemy is tactfully manipulating Pakistan’s political situation to target our national unity, ideological boundaries, national institutions and sensitive aspects of our society. Currently, Pakistan’s enemies are using latest technologies including the social media and other digital platforms to undermine our national unity, to discredit Pakistan military and weaken the morale of our fighting troops through subversion and propaganda. On other side, several terrorists groups including IS-K, TTP and its splinter groups and Baloch Separatists are realigning themselves in Taliban ruled Afghanistan, while a new anti-Taliban force, Afghan Freedom Front had also emerged which is indicative of a looming insurgency in neighboring Afghanistan.

All these scenarios are offering great challenges to security and stability of Pakistan and merit a careful and well thought approach by the government and security institutions of the country. Although, Pakistan had completed border fencing on Pak-Afghan border even though we can not control the penetration of terror elements in to the country. Therefore, security establishment must review its security Doctrine to counter these growing threats and to protect core interests of the country.