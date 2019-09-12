Pakistan Army announces appointments and transfers

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army on Thursday announced new postings and announcements.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Waseem Ashraf has been posted as Commander Southern Command, Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas has been posted as Commander Rawalpindi Corps, Lieutenant General Khalid Zia has been posted as Inspector General Arms (IG Arms) and Lieutenant General Muhammad Chiragh Haider posted as Director General JSHQ.

Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar has been posted as Chairman POF.

A day earlier, Pakistan Army promoted o promote Majors General to the rank of Lieutenant-General.

According to ISPR, the four officers include Major General Muhammad Aamer, Major General Muhammad Chiragh Haider, Major General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, and Major Gen Khalid Zia.