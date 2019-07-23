Pakistan Army, CAA record wins in football cup

PESHAWAR (APP): Pakistan Army and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) recorded victories against their respective rivals in the ongoing 28th PFF National Football Challenge Cup being played here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Tuesday.

Former national team skipper Gohar Zaman was the chief guest on this occasion and before the start of the matches the players were introduced to him. Organizing Secretary international footballer Basit Kamal, officials, players and large number of spectators were also present during the matches.

In the first match Pakistan Army and PFF Tigers teams provided great thrill for the sitting spectators as both the teams made some good rallies of attacks but due to poor finishing of the forwards the teams were failed to score any goal.

Pakistan Army’s Shahid Iqbal and Rizwan Ullah also missed some golden opportunities in the very outset of the match and both saw their attempt went wide from the goal-post. Shahid Iqbal got the ball from mid-fielder Irfan and zoomed quickly toward the rival goal-post but his left-foot kick went wide from the goal-post, missing a key scoring opportunity.

In the 11th minute Rizwan Ullah also missed the target when he received a right winger cross in front of the goal-post and kicked without targeting the goal-post, missed another goal-fetching move.

On the other hands, PFF Tigers, a very young side, played well against strong Pakistan Army and succeeded in defending their goal-post. PFF Tigers forwards only made some occasional moves but overall they defending their goal-post.

After the goal-less first-half, Pakistan Army scored a solitary goal in the last minute of the 90-minute match through center striker Jamil Ahmad on the field attempt and thus marched as victorious by scoring a last minute goal.

In the second match Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) surprised Pakistan Railways by a tennis goal margin 6-0, thanks to center striker Muhammad Waheed who made the double hat-trick of the PFF National Challenge Cup-2019 by scoring six individual goals in the 4th, 45th, 60th, 71st, 78th and 79th minute on the field attempt.

The match was started on fast tempo and right from the outset of the match PCAA dominated the proceedings when in the very 4th minute Muhammad Waheed scored a superb goal on the field attempt to make the tally 1-0.

After scoring the first goal Waheed scored five more goals to make the tally 6-0 and also scored the first double hat-trick of the Cup. Pakistan Railways players tried their hard to reduce the margin but failed and thus PCAA won the match by 6-0.