Pakistan Army Chief: War is not in anyone’s interest in region

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Foreign Minister of Iran, Dr Mohammad Javed Zarif called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Friday.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest and evolving situation in the region were discussed, said a press release issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The Army Chief said that war was not in anyone’s interest and all sides needed to make efforts to keep conflict away from the region.

The Iranian Foreign Minister appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for regional peace and stability.

Also, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Friday and discussed Pak-Iran bilateral relations.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also present on the occasion. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi says Pakistan will continue its reconciliatory efforts for ensuring peace and stability and reducing tension in the region. He was speaking at the delegation level talks between Pakistan and Iran in Islamabad on Friday.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi led the Pakistani side while the Iranian delegation was headed by Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said tension in the region is in no one’s interest.

He said Pakistan wants resolution of all outstanding issues through diplomatic engagement. He said all the stakeholders need to demonstrate patience and tolerance.

The Iranian Foreign Minister said his country gives value to Pakistan’s efforts for establishing peace in the region.

Expressing satisfaction over implementation on the decisions made during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to Iran the two sides agreed to continue cooperation on bilateral matters.