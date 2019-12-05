Pakistan Army fully capable to tackle challenges: COAS

F.P. Report

BAHAWALPUR: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa says Pakistan Army from soldiers to generals is a well-trained and battle hardened cohesive force ready to take on any challenge confronting defence and security of the country.

He said this while visiting strike corps during its winter collective training near Bahawalpur on Thursday. Army Chief appreciated high standards of training displayed by all participants including Pakistan Air Force.

He especially hailed participation and display of high standard of training by the Royal Saudi Land Forces contingent.

COAS witnessed training exercise for conduct of transfrontier offensive operations.

Fighter aircraft of Pakistan Air Force and contingent of RSLF also participated in exercise. He said Strike Corps of Pakistan Army have decisive role during the war. Such exercises enhance confidence for exploiting their optimal combat potential.

Senior Corps Commanders, Inspector Ge-neral Training and Evaluation, Comma-nder Army Air Defence Command, Senior offic-ers of PAF and Deputy Commander Royal S-audi Land Forces Major General Ahmed Al Moqrin was also present on the occasion.