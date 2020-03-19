Pakistan Army fully determined to curb coronavirus: DG ISPR

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army is fully determined to control the spread of novel coronavirus in the country, chief military spokesperson Major General Babur Iftikhar said on Thursday.

The DG Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) was addressing a joint press conference of National Command and Control Centre in Islamabad along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan and SAMP on Health Dr Zafar Mirza.

Maj-Gen Iftikhar said that the army chief has ordered all the army formations across the country to aid the civil administrations of all districts in all possible ways to cope with coronavirus outbreak.

“We are also assisting the civil administration in setting up quarantine camps,” he added.

General Babar said armed forces are cooperating with federal and provincial governments to protect the nation from Covid-19 and and a medical plan of action has been devised to deal with any emergency situation.

The DG ISPR said the armed forces are also supporting the civil administration at international airports.

So far, Pakistan has reported 382 COVID-19 cases with first two victims belong to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa passed away on Wednesday.

The DG ISPR said information domain is the most important tool to quell spread of rumours and share the credible information with the people.

“Unified sources of information is necessary to deal with any emergency situation….and only through effective means of communication the rumours can be dispelled,” he added.

He went on to say that by adopting discipline and following social distancing measures, the spread of coronavirus can be stopped.

Speaking on the occasion, SAPM Firdous said the government is working on a financial stimulus package to help the labour class and daily wagers which she said will soon be presented to the prime minister for final approval.

Firdous said a committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of the Finance Advisor Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh to devise a plan to avoid economic slowdown in the country.

“Provincial governments have been directed to take strict action against hoarders who are trying to create artificial crisis in the country,” she added.

Moreover, much of the country is under a lockdown as part of sweeping measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

The Sindh government began with revising the academic year by preponing summer vacations, then banned public gathering and set out to close down restaurants, gyms, social clubs, wedding lawns and halls across the province. It also shut down government offices for two weeks.

On the other hand, the Punjab government chose to go digital adopting a work-from-home policy through Skype. It has also banned public gatherings, suspended entry to tourist points including Murree and restricted shopping malls to a 10:00pm deadline.

While the ban on public gatherings is nationwide, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government also disallowed private ceremonies in houses and closed compounds.

Barbers and beauty parlours have also been ordered to close for 15 days while restaurants and eateries have been told to remain closed until April 5 but allowed to operate for home deliveries and take-away. Banks have been directed to install hand sanitisers at ATMs.

In Balochistan, Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan appealed to the citizens to help government implement preventive measures by avoiding crowds in markets, public spots and transportations.