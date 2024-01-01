Pakistan Army fully prepared to respond to any Indian aggression along LOC: ISPR DG

F.P. Report

RAWALPIND : ISPR DG Ahmed Sharif reiterated the Pakistan Army’s ongoing commitment to addressing separatist movements in India and reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir, stressing that they are waiting for the implementation of United Nations resolutions.

The DG ISPR stated that the Pakistan Army is fully prepared to respond to any Indian aggression along the Line of Control (LoC). He also mentioned that India has conducted several false-flag operations to escalate tensions in the region.

“We stand with the people of occupied Kashmir and continue to advocate for the fulfillment of UN resolutions that call for their right to self-determination,” Major General Sharif said, emphasizing Pakistan’s resolve to defend its sovereignty and support Kashmiris’ struggle for justice.

Terrorists eliminated in 2024

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General Major General Ahmed Sharif said that Pakistan’s security forces have successfully eliminated 925 terrorists in 2024.

In a media conference on Friday, ISPR DG stated that 27 Afghan terrorists were also killed during operations.

The DG ISPR emphasized that Pakistan’s military had carried out 59,775 successful operations against various threats throughout the year. He added that the Pakistan Armed Forces had made significant sacrifices in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

“We have fought and continue to fight a long battle against terrorism,” the DG said, highlighting the critical role of Pakistan’s military in maintaining national security.

The year 2024 has seen important developments, with a focus on addressing national security issues, according to Major General Sharif. He stressed the need to continue efforts to eliminate terrorism for a secure future.