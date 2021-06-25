Pakistan Army intends to expand defence ties with Germany: COAS

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen-eral Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said Pakistan Army would like to expand bilateral defence cooperation to benefit from German exp-ertise in training and technological advancements.

The Army Chief expres-sed these views during an official visit to Germany where he called on Chief of Defence German Army, General Eberhard Zorn, said an ISPR media release here received.

Director General for Se-curity and Defence Policy at German Ministry of Def-ence Dr Detlef Waechter, was also present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, COAS said it would have positive impact both on bilateral relationship between two countries as well as on regional security. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, mutual cooperation in defe-nce & security domain and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

The German dignitary also commended the role of Pakistan for regional peace and security, the efforts of Pakistan Army in battling the scourge of terrorism and bringing peace and stability in the region, especially Pakistan’s role in the Afghan Peace Process.

Both sides pledged to further expand defence and security cooperation at all levels. Earlier on arrival at Ministry of Defence, COA-S also laid wreath on the m-onument and was presented a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out military contingent.