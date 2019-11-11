Pakistan Army leads with 16 gold medals in 33rd National Games shooting

PESHAWAR (APP): Pakistan Army led the way by winning the overall trophy of the shooting event after grabbing 13 gold medals, eight silvers and nine bronze, followed by Pakistan Navy with seven gold medals and 11 silver medal held at Army Shooting Range Jehlum.

PAF shooters won two gold medals and got third position while Pakistan Wapda and Sindh also won one gold medal each.

Pakistan Army players won individual medals in skate, trap, double trap, air rifle, air pistol while six individual from Pakistan Navy and one team in gold. Although Pakistan Wapda and Sindh province shooters also managed to get medals, the shooters of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa did not get a point and out of the 14 teams took the same number in the overall team position.

Overall, Army led the first day by winning 16 gold medals in shooting, athletics and sailing. Wapda with 10 gold medals remained at second and Navy with eight gold medals in shooting struggling at third. Army girls have set up two new national records on the first day while Sami Ullah and Najma of Wapda declared as the fastest Men and Women Athlete respectively after grabbing gold medal in 100m in the Athletic Meet.

The first record was set by the Pakistan Army’s Sidra Bashir, an international athlete, in the Pole Vault with a height of 3.15m by beating her own old record of 3.07m while another promising athlete Maria Maratab of Army created another new national record with distance of 12.25m after beating the her own record of 12.20m.

It is worth mentioning here that both the athletes Sidra Bashir and Maria Maratab had created the record earlier on during the last year National Athletics Championship.

Naseem Akhtar of Pakistan Wapda with 2.50m got silver medal and Mehnaz Bibi of Pakistan Army took bronze medal with her 2.50m jump. Ghazala Sardar of Wapda (2.50m) and Uzma (2.20m) took fourth and fifth position respectively in the pole vault. In the triple jump, Amina Siraj of Wapda with her overall distance (10.46m) and Amitur Rahman of Punjab (10.43m) grabbed silver and bronze medals.

In the 100m Sami Ullah, hailing from Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, recorded a 100m gold medal for Wapda when he clocked 10.64sec, followed Uzair Rehman of Army with 10.67sec and Muhammad Shabaz of Army clocked 10.86sec. In the 100m Women Najma Parveen of Wapda, who also won gold medal 400m, recorded another medal by clocking 11.87sec, followed by Sahib-e-Asra 12.12sec and Aneia Gulzar 12.55sec.

In the girls basketball Army beat Balochistan by 92-3 in a one-sided match while Wapda beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 108-15.

In the Throwball, which is the only event of the National Games being played at Jamrud sports Complex, KP with MPA Bilalwal Afridi graced the occasion as chief guest. MPA Shafique Sher, MPA Taj Muhammad, MPA Mian Sharafat, MPA Khaliq Ur Rehman, who is also president KP Throwball Association, Secretary Pakistan Throwball Federation Maqbool Arayan, Secretary KP Throwball Association Arshad Hussain, Agency Sports Manager Rahad Mullah Gori and large number of spectators were also present.

It is for the first time that an event of National Games held in merged tribal district. The male and female players were received and were garlanded with traditional zeal and spirit. They were also present traditional turban and chaddar to the players of throw ball.

In the Men hockey KP defeated Sindh by 4-0 and Army got walk over against Police, Punjab defeated Navy by 6-2 and in the female Wapda, Army, Railways, and Punjab reached semi-finals. Army defeated KP by 4-0, Pakistan Railways beat Sindh 13-0 and Punjab beat HEC 2-0. Wapda got walk over against Balochistan.

In the Volleyball female HEC beat Sindh by 25-15, 25-11 and 25-15, Wapda beat Punjab by 25-7, 25-7 and 25-10, Army beat KP 3-0, the score was 25-11, 25-7 and 25-14.

In the Volleyball male HEC beat Sindh 3-0, Wapda beat Punjab 3-0, Army beat KP 3-0. In the Kabaddi Army defeated Wapda by 45-25 in a thrilling match.

In the Boxing event Sindh, Army and Balochistan qualified the first round by winning three bouts each, Wapda, HEC and PAF secured victories in two qualifiers each while Railways and AJK got one win.