Pakistan Army, Navy intensify search operation in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Astore

F.P. Report

GILGIT: A collaborative search operation is ongoing in the Astore region of Gilgit-Baltistan, led by specialized teams from the Pakistan Army and Navy.

The mission has aimed to locate the passengers swept away in a tragic bus accident on November 12.

The incident occurred near Thalichi when a bus carrying 28 wedding attendees from Astore to Chakwal veered into the Indus River. So far, 15 bodies have been recovered, while efforts continue to locate the remaining 11 passengers.

Equipped with advanced tools, expert divers from the Pakistan Navy have joined the operation to expedite the search process. Their involvement is expected to enhance efficiency and increase the likelihood of success.

The Pakistan Army has expressed solidarity with the grieving families, pledging full support during this difficult time. The search operation will continue until all missing persons are accounted for.