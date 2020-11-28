Pakistan Army off to a flying start in National Junior U16 Table Tennis

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Army off to a flying start after defeating Gilgit-Baltistan by 3-1 in the opening match of the National Junior Table Tennis U16 Boys and Girls Championship Team event, which got underway here at Lala Rafique Sports Arena on Saturday.

Secretary Sports KP Abid Majeed was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the Championship in which a total of 110 male and female players are taking part in male and female Championship.

Teams from Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, Pakistan Army and Pakistan WAPDA are participating in the Team event. Director Operations Syed Saqlain Shah, Deputy Director Azizullah, Quetta Youth Director Haji Ijaz, Pakistan Table Tennis Vice President Kifayatullah, General Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Table Tennis Association Usman Amir, officials and players.

According to the results of the matches of the team event, Pakistan Army defeated Gilgit-Baltistan 3-1, Sindh defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 3-0. and Punjab defeated Sindh 3-0. Thus Punjab defeated Islamabad 3-0 while Balochistan 3-0, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Gilgit-Baltistan 3-0, Pakistan Army recorded victory against Sindh by 3-1. Similarly, Islamabad defeated Balochistan 3-1. The individual matches of the Championship will start from Sunday.