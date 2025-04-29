Pakistan Army starts military drills post-Pahalgam attack

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army had started military drills in the wake of the Pahalgam false flag operation, as stated by the sources.

According to details surfaced on Wednesday, Tanks, artillery, and infantry units, equipped with modern weapons both small and large, had participated in extensive military exercises conducted across the region. According to security sources, these large-scale drills had been carried out in key border districts, including Sialkot, Narowal, Zafarwal and Shakargarh.

The Pakistan Army’s combat readiness had intensified in view of India’s false flag operation and the prevailing border tension. Military officials emphasised that soldiers of the Pakistan Army had remained fully committed to defending the homeland and had shown no hesitation in offering any sacrifice for the nation’s security.

Sources indicated that the Pakistan Army had always stayed alert and had employed its professional skills with utmost dedication. “We will take all possible measures to protect the country’s borders and ensure national security,” the Pakistan Army stated in a direct declaration.

According to defence sources, the exercises had reflected the complete readiness and unwavering determination of the Pakistan Army to confront any form of aggression.