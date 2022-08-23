Pakistan Army troops assisting civil admin in flood-hit areas

RAWALPINDI (APP): The Pakistan Army troops were continuously assisting civil administration in flood-hit areas of Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab.

The Army troops were busy in rescue and relief activities, shifting people to safer places, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said here on Monday.

Army medical doctors and paramedic teams were treating flood victims whereas the troops were also distributing rations and cooked meals to help people in distress.

In Sindh, the Army troops reached flood-affected area of Saim Nullah, Khairpur district to safeguard flood-affected people. Over two hundred houses got badly affected due to heavy flood in Saim Nullah, Khairpur district in Sindh, it said.

Army troops from Pano Aqil Garrison took part in relief operation and shifted flood affected people to the safe locations and provided them medical aid.

In Balochistan, Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps (FC) troops continued to assist civil administration in flood rescue and relief operations in Balochistan in Quetta, Pishin, Qila Saif Ullah, Ziarat, Zhob, Loralai and Noshki.

The teams of Pakistan Army, FC, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and civil administration were shifting people to safer places where they were being served with cooked food and other amenities.

Relief camps have been established in Naseerabad, Duki and Lasbela areas. Army and FC free medical camps were also established in affected areas affording free treatment and medicines.

“All out efforts are being made to restore communication infrastructure at earliest. Beside free inter and intra district links, Road Zhob-D I Khan has also been restored,” it said.

In Punjab, Army troops were carrying out relief activities and providing medical care to affected population in Vehari, Rajan Pur and Dera Ghazi Khan, the ISPR press release said.

