Pakistan Army vows security for Chinese nationals

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of General Staff of the Pakistan Army, Lt-Gen. Muhammad Avais Dastgir has affirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to ensure enhanced security of Chinese nationals in Pakistan.

He expressed the resolve during a meeting with Commander People’s Liberation Army, Gen Li Qiaoming at PLA Army Headquarters in Beijing today.

The discussion was focused at evolving global and regional situation and follow up on measures for enhancing bilateral military to military cooperation.

During the meeting, Chief of the General Staff offered heartfelt condolences on loss of Chinese lives in recent terrorist attack in Karachi.

The dignitary from China acknowledged Pakistan Army’s efforts and measures for improving the security of Chinese and assured wholehearted support to Pakistan.

Both sides agreed to further enhance mutual cooperation to counter common enemies working against the peace and development of the region.

Other areas of defence cooperation were also deliberated and both sides reviewed progress of collaboration in areas of military education, training, equipment and technology.

The two sides also agreed to further institutionalize mechanisms for mutual sharing of experiences, and enhancing regular interactions.