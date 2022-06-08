Pakistan army will continue fulfilling its responsibilities: COAS

RAWALPINDI (INP): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday presided over the 80th Formation Commanders Conference at the General Headquarters.

The conference was attended by Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers and all Formation Commanders of the Pakistan Army. The participants were briefed on the prevalent geostrategic environment, challenges to national security and their own strategy in response to the evolving threat.

The army chief expressed satisfaction over the progress of the stabilisation operations across Pakistan following the successes of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.

The COAS laid special emphasis on maintaining high standards of operational preparedness along the Line of Control (LoC) / Working Boundary and Pakistan-Afghan international border in the wake of evolving geo-strategic milieu. Addressing the forum, COAS said the armed forces have to remain ready in view of the current geostrategic environment. He said Pakistan Army is a professional institution and will continue fulfilling its responsibilities. The security of Pakistan is the responsibility of the armed forces, COAS said.

Meanwhile, Major General (Pilot) Jassim Mohamed Ahmed Al-Mannai, Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ o Wednesday. During the meeting, matters of mutual & professional interests and regional security situation were discussed. COAS said that Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Qatar and Pakistan Army also looks forward for enhanced defence and security cooperation with Qatar Armed Forces.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and vowed to enhance cooperation in various fields.

