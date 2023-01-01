Pakistan arrests key suspect involved in Greek shipwreck

ISLAMABAD (Monitoring Desk): Pakistani authorities have arrested a key suspect involved in last month’s shipwreck off Greece that cost hundreds of Pakistani lives, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said on Sunday, as authorities continue to tighten the noose around human traffickers in the South Asian country.

The rusty trawler, which sank near Greece’s Peloponnese peninsula on June 14, was carrying around 750 Pakistanis, Egyptians and Syrians en route to Italy from Libya. Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah last month said that around 350 Pakistani citizens were aboard the vessel.

The boat was carrying Pakistanis who were fleeing adverse economic conditions at home in search of a better life in Europe. Following the tragedy, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vowed sternaction against smugglers involved in the incident.

The FIA has since been cracking down on human smugglers and has arrested over a dozen suspects. The key suspect, Saleem Sunyara, who is the brother of prime suspect Asif Sunyara, was arrested in Gujrat, the agency said.

“The arrested suspect received millions of rupees from several Pakistanis to send them to Europe through illegal means,” the FIA said in a statement.

“A total of nine cases have been registered against the suspect with the FIA Gujrat circle.”

A combination of political turmoil and an economy on the brink of collapse drives tens of thousands of Pakistanis to leave the country — legally and illegally each year.

Young men, primarily from eastern Punjab and northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, often use a route through Iran, Libya, Turkiye, and Greece to enter Europe.

The FIA said the suspect and his brother, Asif, both were involved in human trafficking.

“The arrested suspect used to send money to his brother, who is currently in Libya, through hundi and hawala (illegal means to remit money),” the FIA said.

“The suspect is being further investigated,” it added.