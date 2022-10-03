Pakistan asks India to quit state terrorism in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan on Monday categorically rejected Indian External Affairs Minister’s highly “irresponsible and gratuitous” remarks made at Vadodara, India, insinuating Pakistan’s so-called involvement in “international terrorism”.

“Instead of leveling baseless allegations against Pakistan, India is well advised to abjure its policy of state terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and against the Muslims in India,” the Foreign Office said in a statement issued here. The FO urged India to allow the Kashmiri people to exercise their right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and as per their wishes.

“The Indian EAM’s unfounded remarks are yet another manifestation of the Indian leaders’ obsession to concoct facts with respect to terrorism for misleading the international community and point fingers at neighbours in a bid to mask India’s own well-known credentials as a state-sponsor of terrorism and a serial violator of human rights,” it said. “Nowhere is state terrorism more evident than in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), where over 900,000 Indian occupation forces continue to terrorize, torture, and torment innocent Kashmiris with impunity,” the FO stressed. “The world is also aware of the ‘saffron terror’ orchestrated and unleashed by the BJP-RSS zealots against Muslims in India.”

The Foreign Office said Pakistan’s contribution to world peace, from successful counter-terrorism operations to our role in the global fight against terrorism, was widely acknowledged by the international community. “Pakistan is the only country that has stemmed the tide of terror directed against it from elements and states with inimical motives,” the statement concluded. “In reality, India has been involved in supporting terrorism against Pakistan from its own territory and from other countries in the region”.

India’s mischievous campaign to masquerade as a ‘victim’ of terrorism and seek to hoodwink the world community by hypocritically leveling allegations against Pakistan is pathological. The spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Indian navy officer and RAW operative who was involved in planning, supporting, abetting and executing terrorist activities in Pakistan, remains a stark reminder of India’s true face of a state sponsor of terrorism. Pakistan calls upon the international community to hold India accountable for its patronage of terrorist entities and for instigating unrest in neighboring countries.

Meanwhile, the Indian Charge d’ Affaires (Cd’A) in Islamabad was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday and conveyed Government of Pakistan’s serious concerns over the deteriorating health condition of Hurriyat leader Altaf Ahmed Shah who has been incarcerated at the infamous Tihar Jail for the last five years.

The Cd’A was told that the Indian authorities’ failure to provide adequate medical care to Altaf Ahmed Shah, who has been diagnosed with renal cancer, was extremely disappointing. As a result of this negligence, Shah’s condition is worsening and the cancer is spreading to other parts of his body.

