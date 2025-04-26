Pakistan at pivotal moment of economic recovery: Aurangzeb

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb says Pakistan has reached a pivotal moment of economic recovery and transformation.

Addressing Pakistan Conference 2025, titled “Bridging Divides, Building Tomorrow: Pakistan’s Path to Inclusive Growth and Governance,” at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, he said we have stabilized the fundamentals, restored confidence and reignited growth after inheriting an economy facing significant challenges from contracting GDP to depleting reserves.

Muhammad Aurangzeb outlined the government’s strategy including maintaining fiscal discipline, controlling inflation, and pushing ahead with deep structural reforms in energy, taxation, governance and the management of state-owned enterprises.

He flagged major growth opportunities in Pakistan’s rich mineral resources, expanding IT sector, green energy initiatives and the country’s youthful entrepreneurial population.

He emphasized that strengthening human development is critical to sustaining high, inclusive growth.

In his opening remarks, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Rizwan Saeed Sheikh appreciated the participation of bright minds from various sectors who had come together to deliberate on Pakistan.

He emphasized that Pakistan, by virtue of its size, population, and strategic importance, is too significant to be ignored.

Stressing the need for serious, objective, and constructive discussions on Pakistan, the Ambassador highlighted that in today’s interconnected world, developments anywhere have global repercussions, making diplomacy more important than ever before.

He underscored that diplomacy must be given a chance to address common challenges through collective efforts.

Referring to the “return of history,” he observed that the evolving global landscape calls for greater cooperation among nations.

Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh reaffirmed that Pakistan is a peaceful nation, and that its full attention is currently directed towards maximizing economic dividends and capitalizing on its strategic geographical location to foster growth and prosperity.