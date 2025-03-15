Pakistan at risk of US visa suspension amid Trump’s immigration crackdown

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Trump administration is considering placing travel restrictions on citizens from dozens of countries, including Pakistan, as part of a broader immigration crackdown, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

The internal memo lists Pakistan among 26 countries that could face a partial suspension of U.S. visa issuance if the government fails to address “deficiencies” in its vetting and security procedures within 60 days. Other countries in this category reportedly include Belarus and Turkmenistan.

A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, emphasised that the list is not yet final and may be revised before formal approval by the administration, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The New York Times first reported the details.

Pakistan’s inclusion and potential impacts

The move, if finalized, could affect Pakistanis seeking U.S. visas for travel, work, and study. While the specifics of the deficiencies cited in the memo are unclear, past U.S. concerns about Pakistan’s immigration controls and security measures have often centered on border management, data-sharing on travelers, and counterterrorism cooperation.

This development comes as part of Trump’s wider immigration policies, which have seen renewed focus in his second term. On January 20, he issued an executive order mandating intensified security vetting for all foreign nationals entering the U.S. and directing federal agencies to identify countries with insufficient screening protocols by March 21.

Pakistan has faced similar visa restrictions in the past. In 2019, the U.S. imposed visa curbs on Pakistani officials for allegedly failing to repatriate deported citizens. However, Islamabad has long maintained that it cooperates with U.S. security requirements.

Diplomatic and economic ramifications



If the visa suspension moves forward, it could impact Pakistani students, businesspeople, and families with ties in the U.S. The country is among the top nations sending students to American universities, and Pakistanis constitute a significant portion of U.S. employment-based visa applicants.

The memo lists a total of 41 countries divided into three separate groups.

Full visa suspension:

Afghanistan

Cuba

Iran

Libya

North Korea

Somalia

Sudan

Syria

Venezuela

Yemen

Partial visa suspension (tourist, student and some other visas affected):

Eritrea

Haiti

Laos

Myanmar

South Sudan

Countries recommended for a partial suspension if they do not address deficiencies: