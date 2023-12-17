Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance economic cooperation

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan and Azerbaijan have agreed to enhance economic cooperation, especially in energy sector.

The agreement came during a meeting between Caretaker Federal Minister for Energy Ali Muhammad and Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov in Islamabad on Monday.

The minister emphasized the importance of partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in the field of energy.

He said Pakistan had recently purchased liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Azerbaijan for the month of December to meet country’s energy requirements.

He appreciated Azerbaijan’s pavilion established at COP 28.

The Azerbaijan envoy expressed a strong commitment to transform their fraternal relationship into enhanced economic collaboration.