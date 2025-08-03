Pakistan backs Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear program: PM Shehbaz

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan back Iran’s right to acquire nuclear power for peaceful purposes, during joint presser with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Addressing a joint presser in Islamabad today, PM Shehbaz said that the leadership of Pakistan and Iran were keen to enhance the bilateral trade volume to the target of $10 billion as soon as possible.

Both countries signed a number of documents to transform them into agreements and to realize the potential of $10 billion trade target, adding that the respective delegations from the two sides would further hold detailed meetings to move forward in this regard.

He said during their bilateral meeting, both sides discussed the broad aspects of their bilateral ties, brotherhood relations, religious and cultural ties, and held comprehensive talks to further boost them.

The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to the Iranian president for his heartfelt message to the people of Pakistan.

He said in June, Israel without any rhyme or reason, unleashed aggression against Iran which was not only strongly condemned by the government of Pakistan but by the entire 240 million Pakistani people, as there was no reason for Israel to stoke war.

Prime Minister Sharif also expressed his condolences on the martyrdom of Iranian generals, scientists and the civilians during the conflict and prayed for the departed souls and for the injured for their early recovery.

He also lauded the Iranian leadership for showing bravery and wisdom during the Israeli aggression and said the Iranian forces and the people faced the aggression and exposed the Israeli defence system with volleys of retaliatory missile attacks.

The prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s principled stance over Iran’s right to a nuclear programme for peaceful purposes under the UN charter, saying that Pakistan would stand by its stance.

In the fight against terrorism, he said both sides shared views that it could not be tolerated at any cost. If anyone in Iran was affected by terrorism, it was akin to a victim of terror in Pakistan, he observed.

He further said the two brotherly countries would take effective measures to eliminate terrorism.

The prime minister further said that in Gaza, the worst kind of genocide of the people of Palestine continued unabated and appreciated the Iranian leadership for raising their voice for the rights of the Palestinian people.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s support, he said they had always supported the Palestinian people, and recently, the deputy prime minister had effectively presented Pakistan’s views at the UNSC forum on the grave situation in Gaza.

“The newly born kids are being slaughtered, mothers and youth are being killed; streets have turned into red with their blood, while food assistance routes are blocked, leading to deaths of innocent children. Such scenes are heart-wrenching and cannot be recalled,” he regretted and stressed upon the entire Muslim Ummah and the world community to raise their solid voice and make efforts for permanent peace and ceasefire in Gaza, otherwise history would not forgive them.

The prime minister stressed upon taking of practical steps rather than mere verbal rhetoric. In the valley of illegally occupied Kashmir, he said the situation was not different from Gaza, where the innocent people were being killed, and thanked Iran for its support for the right of the freedom of Kashmiri people.

The prime minister, on behalf of the people and the government of Pakistan, welcomed the president on his maiden visit to Pakistan.

The deputy prime minister/foreign minister, speaker National Assembly, chairman Senate, members of the federal cabinet and members of the Iranian delegation were also present.

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, in his remarks, expressed gratitude for the position adopted by the parliament, government and the people of Pakistan for supporting Iran during 10-day Israeli aggression.

He said the bonds of affinities and affection between the two countries and nations were deeply rooted in religion, culture and history, citing poetic verses of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, in which he stressed upon unity among the Muslim countries.

Advancing the neighbourhood policy was among the priority of their foreign policy, and Pakistan was not only their neighbour but also a brotherly country, he added.

The president expressed his satisfaction that fortunately, serious and sincere efforts were being initiated by both sides for cooperation in diverse field, and to take their current trade volume of $3 billion dollars to the projected target of 10 billion dollars.

He said today, important documents were also signed which would enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields.

President Pezeshkian said that they were determined to take steps to implement these agreements, while development of land, sea and air routes would facilitate trade.

Given the threats from terrorists in the border areas, both sides agreed to enhance the border security for the safety of the people of the two countries, he added.

The Iranian president underlined the need for development of trade and economic cooperation which would contribute to progress, prosperity, peace and stability in the region.

He also condemned the Israeli aggression and genocide in Gaza and steps to destabilise the region.

The Iranian president said the two sides believed that the association and cooperation among the Muslim countries were needed to take shape to counter expansionist designs of the Zionist’s regime and ensure stability in the region.

Iran and Pakistan had asked the global bodies to leave the double standards, and stop spillover of war, violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the countries, he added.

He also expressed his pleasure to arrive in his second home; Pakistan and expressed his gratitude to the government of Pakistan and the prime minister for the warm reception and hospitality accorded to them.