Pakistan, Bahrain enjoying cordial relations: Shehbaz

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday while reaffirming longstanding fraternal relations between Pakistan and Bahrain, highlighted that close ties provided significant opportunities for deeper bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, in particular promotion of bilateral trade and investment.

The prime minister held a telephonic conversation with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain and exchanged greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. The prime minister also conveyed his best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Reciprocating the warm eid greetings from the prime minister, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa extended best wishes to the people of Pakistan on this occasion. He expressed his resolve to broaden mutual cooperation for the benefit of the people of the two countries.

Pakistan and Bahrain enjoy long-standing cordial relations, rooted firmly in shared faith, mutual understanding and commonality of interests.

Nation salutes Fatima Jinnah for her remarkable contributions: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that the entire nation paid tributes to the great contributions of Madr-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah who waged the struggle for creation and construction of Pakistan and always supported the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

In a message on her 55th death anniversary, the prime minister said that Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah was not only a sister of Quaid-e-Azam but also a proponent of his thoughtful legacy. She spent a major part of her life supporting her brother and remained with her brother for the last 19 years of his life, he said, adding she took an active part in the Pakistan Movement like her great brother for the establishment of a separate motherland.

The prime minister said that Fatima Jinnah also looked after her ailing brother after the creation of Pakistan and spearheaded his mission after his death. She guided the womenfolk and encouraged them to take part in Pakistan Movement by making them active and disciplined and to struggle alongside men. Praying for the high ranks of the departed soul, the prime minister said that the nation would always be indebted to her great services.

PM felicitates overseas Pakistanis on Eidul Azha: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday congratulated the overseas Pakistanis and the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said the sacred day was reminiscent of the passion of sacrifice and the obedience to Allah Almighty. He further stressed that the Muslims Ummah must play its collective role to assist and support the poor and deserving Muslims.