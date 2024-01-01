Pakistan, Bangladesh agree to expand bilateral ties

F.P. Repot

CAIRO : Pakistan and Bangladesh have agreed to expand and deepen bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

This understanding was reached at a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus, on the sidelines of the D-8 Summit, in Cairo today.

They also emphasized the need to align efforts to achieve mutually-beneficial development objectives.

The two leaders acknowledged importance of people-to-people contacts and cultural exchanges including enhanced exchange of artists, sportspersons, academics, and students.

They noted with satisfaction the recent visit by the Bangladesh Cricket Team to Pakistan and concert of a Pakistani artist in Dhaka.

Both sides agreed to forge greater cooperation at various multilateral fora, including D-8.

The meeting took place in a cordial environment, truly reflecting the existing goodwill and fraternal ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The Prime Minister highlighted the historical, religious and cultural linkages between the two countries. He expressed Pakistan’s keen desire to enhance bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade, people-to-people contacts and cultural exchanges.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the need to explore new avenues of economic cooperation and boost trade in sectors such as chemicals, cement clinkers, surgical goods, leather goods and IT sector.

He expressed his gratitude to Bangladesh for the recent steps taken for facilitation of trade and travel between Pakistan and Bangladesh. This includes waiving off the condition of 100% physical inspection of the consignments from Pakistan and abolishment of special security desk at the Dhaka airport earlier established to scrutinize Pakistani passengers.

Shehbaz Sharif also thanked Bangladesh for doing away with additional clearance requirement for Pakistani visa applicants.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction over recent positive developments in bilateral relations and noted with satisfaction the increasing frequency of high level contacts.