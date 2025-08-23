Pakistan, Bangladesh agree to strengthen ties

F.P. Report

DHAKA: Pakistan and Bangladesh have agreed to further strengthen their bilateral relations across various sectors.

This understanding was reached during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Bangladesh’s Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain in Dhaka today (Sunday).

The two sides reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral ties, including high-level exchanges, trade and economic cooperation, people-to-people contacts, and humanitarian issues.

Additionally, they discussed regional and international matters, such as revitalizing SAARC, and addressing the Palestine and Rohingya crises.

The Foreign Adviser of Bangladesh also hosted a luncheon in honour of Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar.

DPM, Bangladesh Adviser discuss ways to promote cooperation



Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar held a breakfast meeting with Bangladesh Adviser for Commerce Sheikh Bashir Uddin, in Dhaka today (Sunday).

During the meeting, they discussed ways to promote economic and commercial cooperation, with a special focus on enhancing trade and promoting connectivity.

Pakistan’s Minister of Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, also joined the meeting.

High-ranking officials and heads of government trade institutions from Bangladesh also attended the meeting.