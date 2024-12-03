Pakistan-Bangladesh direct flights to be launched soon

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : A positive development in the relationship between Pakistan and Bangladesh has emerged as Bangladesh’s Deputy High Commissioner, SM Mahbub Alam, announced the launch of direct flights between the two countries.

The move is expected to boost trade relations between the two nations.

In collaboration with the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industries, an exhibition will be organized for the importers and exporters of both countries.

President of the Hyderabad Chamber, Muhammad Saleem Memon, encouraged Bangladeshi traders to participate in exhibitions in Pakistan. He also emphasized the need to encourage Pakistani traders to take part in events in Bangladesh.

Additionally, Muhammad Saleem Memon highlighted the customs clearance issues faced by Pakistani exporters in Dhaka and stressed the urgency of resolving these challenges for smoother trade operations.

SM Mahbub Alam also extended an invitation to Pakistan’s business community to attend a trade exhibition in Dhaka, scheduled for January, further strengthening the trade ties between the two countries.