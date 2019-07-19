Pakistan beat India to reach Baseball Cup final in Colombo

LAHORE (Monitoring Desk): Pakistan defeated arch rivals India 13-2 in the Semifinals of 14th West Asia Baseball Cup in Colombo on Thursday.

Pakistan will meet the hosts and defending champions Sri Lanka in the final of the tournament on July 20, according to the Pakistan Federation Baseball.

Pakistan team showed wonderful game to defeat India in all departments by a big margin of 13-2 in the 7th innings of the match. Due to a difference of 11 runs between the two teams, the umpires declared Pakistan the winner.

Chairman PFB, Shaukat Javed has congratulated Pakistan Baseball Team on their impressive win.

For Pakistan Fazal ur Rehman scored 3 runs, Faqir Hussain, Muhammad Abdullah and Arsalan Jamshaid claimed 2 runs each, Ubaidullah, Muhammad Zakir, Asad Ali and Sumair Zawar contributed 1 run each.

In the first semifinal, Sri Lanka beat Iran by 9 – 2. Two matches will be played on Friday. The first match will take place between Nepal and Bangladesh for the 5th position and the second match will be between Iran and India for the Bronze Medal.