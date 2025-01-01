Pakistan beat Indonesia in AFC Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s women’s football team bag stunning 2-0 victory against higher-ranked Indonesia in their Group D match of the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers in Tangerang on Wednesday.

The win grades Pakistan’s first international triumph since September 2023. Nadia Khan opened the scoring in the eighth minute, netting her fifth international goal and giving Pakistan an early lead. Suha Hirani doubled the advantage in the 18th minute by converting a penalty, securing a commanding position for her side.

Despite being ranked 157th by FIFA, 62 places below 95th-ranked Indonesia, Pakistan displayed resilience, particularly in defense. Goalkeeper Zeeyana Jivraj played a crucial role, denying multiple Indonesian attacks to preserve the clean sheet. Indonesia had at least 8 shots on target.

Earlier, Indonesia dominated possession (63%) and outshot Pakistan 20-5, but Pakistan’s disciplined defending and clinical finishing proved decisive. The hosts also had a shot hit the post, while Pakistan managed three shots on target from five attempts.

Pakistan’s final group stage match will be against Kyrgyzstan on July 5.