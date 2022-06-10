Pakistan beat West Indies by 120 runs in second ODI

F.P. Report

MULTAN: Pakistan have swept the three-match one-day international series against the West Indies at the Multan International Cricket Stadium, with a match to spare.

The second match’s win became possible due to sensational batting from skipper Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Nawaz’s exemplary bowling.

Nawaz and Mohammad Wasim Jr shared seven wickets as Pakistan beat West Indies by 120 runs.

The all-rounder spun his magic deliveries to rattle the West Indian batting line-up whereas Wasim, who replaced Hassan Ali in the line-up, bagged three crucial wickets.