Pakistan beats India in ICC T-20 cricket World Cup

F.P. Report

DUBAI: Pakistan has defeated India by ten wickets in ICC T-20 cricket World Cup in Dubai today [Sunday].

India had handed Pakistan a 152-run target after Babar Azam had decided to bowl first.

Babar, Rizwan lead Pak-istan to record-breaking vi-ctory against India. Pakist-an openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan smashed half-centuries as Pakistan chased 152 runs without losing any wicket.

Babar (68) and wicket-keeper Rizwan (78) were able to complete the best partnership against India, posting the highest ever partnership for any wicket by any team against the Men In Blue in T20Is surpassing 133 by David Warner and Shane Watson.

Earlier, Virat Kohli scored his 29th half-century in T20Is before being dismissed for 57 by Shaheen Shah Afridi as India posted 151/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Afridi was on fire as he sent back openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, before Hasan Ali removed Suryakumar Yad-av to give Pakistan a great start in the match. Kohli hit five boundaries and a six during his knock. Rishabh Pant also played a good hand as he hit a 30-ball 39, which included two fours and two sixes, before being dismissed by Shadab Khan. Hardik Pandya failed to get going in the death overs.

Shaheen Afridi set the tone for this victory. His early blows took the wind out of the Indian sails. Hunting down Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli in this high-octane contest can always be considered as a match-winning performance. Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf also contributed superbly with the ball to maintain the pressure and you cannot ignore their efforts.

All in all, a great day in the history of Pakistan cricket.

Shaheen Afridi was the player of the match! Says that the blessing of the Pakistani people was with them and they are feeling very proud. Mentions that he worked on getting the ball to swing. Feels that batting against the new ball was a bit difficult but credits Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan for the way they batted. Finishes by saying that they want to take this momentum forward into the tournament.