Pakistan begins hajj repatriation operation tomorrow

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s post-Hajj repatriation operation is set to begin tomorrow (June 10), with the first flight carrying returning pilgrims scheduled to depart from Jeddah at 11:50 PM, officials confirmed.

The inaugural return flight will land in Islamabad at 3:00 AM on June 11, bringing back 307 pilgrims who performed the short-term Hajj. According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs, a total of eight flights will land in Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, and Karachi on June 11 as part of the initial phase of the operation.

The month-long repatriation effort will run until July 10, during which 88,390 pilgrims under the government Hajj scheme will be brought back to Pakistan. The return journey will be facilitated through 342 flights, operated by Pakistan’s government and private carriers, as well as Saudi Airlines.

Officials also noted that flights from Madinah will begin a week after the initial repatriation flights, as pilgrims gradually move from Makkah to the holy city following the completion of Hajj rituals.

The government has assured that all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth and dignified return for the pilgrims.