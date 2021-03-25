‘Pakistan believes in promoting cooperation in S. Asia’

F.P Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan desired to spread a message of goodwill to regional countries for a common prosperity, but its intention must not be misconstrued as weakness, remarked President Arif Alvi on Thursday at Parade Avenue.

While addressing joint armed forces parade, President gave a clear message to the adversaries, saying “In case of any misadventure, Pakistan is capable of thwarting it with full force.”

The March 23 Pakistan Day parade, which was rescheduled to March 25 due to inclement weather, was attended by civil and military leaders, parliamentarians and foreign dignitaries.

Prime Minister Imran Khan could not attend the ceremony after he was tested positive for coronavirus five days ago.

The president arrived at the venue in the traditional presidential buggy amidst the calls of bugles, where he was received by the top military brass.

The ceremony started with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran.

President Alvi in a military jeep reviewed the parade as contingents of armed forces held a march-past and presented a salute to him.

Highlighting South Asia stability, President Alvi stated that Pakistan believed in promoting cooperation in the South Asia, which was already facing obstruction in development due to mutual conflicts and disputes.

“The goal of national and regional development can only be achieved in the environment of peace and by refraining from all kinds of aggression and exploitation,” he stressed.

Mentioning the importance of Pakistan Day, President said the occasion was a reminder to replenish the pledges of religious, cultural and fundamental freedoms.

Recalling the past, President said the comprehensive Pakistan Resolution of 1940 set a guiding principle for the Muslims of Sub-continent to achieve the goal of a separate homeland under the untiring struggle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the vision of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

He further emphasized that nation’s journey commencing in 1947 in difficult situations was moving ahead with remarkable success in the fields of education, economy, politics and defence, he added.

He also praised the bravery and valor of armed forces, in defending the frontiers of the country, and rendering immense sacrifices for the safety of the nation, he said from barren deserts to the high-altitude Siachen and the vast skies to the depth of oceans, our armed forces are acting as a strong defence line”.

President praised the readiness of armed forces in dealing with the challenges, might it be terrorism, natural calamities or disasters, he also mentioned the significant role of armed forces in eradicating terrorism he said the complete eradication of terrorist networks by the armed forces through the Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad that restored normalcy across the country.

While appealing nation to follow coronavirus spread, he said Pakistan significantly overcame the challenge of coronavirus pandemic due to the nation’s discipline, which was also acknowledged worldwide.

He also said in the ever-changing world, Pakistan must set goals to move ahead as a strong nation keeping in view the golden principles of Islamic culture and national ideology.

Remembering the Kashmir’s concerning situation, President Alvi vowed Pakistan would continue to stand with the Kashmiris in their struggle for right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Charter and its Security Council resolutions.

He also called on international community to look at the heartbreaking situation of Jammu and Kashmir

Quoting Quaid’s statement on Kashmir he said Kashmir is Pakistan’s jugular vein, adding that “The peace in South Asia is linked with the resolution of issue of Jammu and Kashmir.”

He also appealed to friendly countries to take notice of the situation in the IIOJK, owing urgency in view of the human rights deterioration in the Valley.

Regarding Pakistan’s close ally China, President Alvi remarked that Pakistan enjoyed very close and friendly relations with China and intended to further strengthen the ties in fields of defence, economy and diplomacy.

Importantly, President Arif Alvi also said that Pakistan would continue to play its role in restoration of sustainable peace in the neighbouring country.

Mentioning relations with Central Asia, he said, Pakistan was hoping for of strengthening historic, cultural and friendly relations for prosperity and development.

While highlighting challenge of Islamophobia, he said President Alvi emphasized on maintaining unity among the Muslim countries by setting aside their differences to strongly counter Islamophobia, adding that “We need to shun our differences and get united as a single nation to work towards the betterment of our country”.

He also highlighted the OIC role in uniting Muslim states, adding that to mark the Pakistan Day in its true spirit, he said, it was important to keep the national interests supreme and ensure the sanctity of law.

President Alvi said gaining capabilities in scientifically advanced field such as artificial intelligence would help the young generation meet the challenges of contemporary world.

Referring to scientific developments in country, President also expressed contentment that the scientists in Pakistan were rendering their services efficiently and making the country self-reliant in defence production.

Calling for prosperity, President emphasized that nation needs to remain steadfast as a ‘one nation, one goal’ to make Pakistan prosperous, reliving the spirit and passion of Pakistan Movement seven decades ago that led to the creation of homeland.

Moreover, the contingents of Punjab Regiment, Frontier Corps, Baloch and Sindh regiments, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Frontier Constabulary, Mujahid Regiment, Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Punjab Police, Air Force security, women officers, Light Commando Battalion from Baloch Regiment and tri-servies Special Services Group participated in the parade.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sudhu led the fly-past as a salute to the president.

The formation of F-16s, J-17 Thunder, Karakorum Eagle 3, SAAB 2000, P-3C Orion maritime patrol aircraft and ATRs fly-past the venue.