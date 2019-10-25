Pakistan-born Iqra Khalid retains seat in Canadian Parliament

OTTAWA (Monitoring Desk): Pakistan-born Canadian Member of Parliament Iqra Khalid has managed to retain her seat for the second time, consecutively, in the recently held federal elections of the country.

Khalid, who was born in Punjab’s Rahim Yar Khan, ran from Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party platform to represent the Mississauga-Erin Mills constituency in the Ontario province of Canada.

Khalid had been elected with a heavy majority in the 2015 elections, and was also one of the two Pakistan-born Canadian citizens who were elected to the country’s lower house of Parliament.

The 34-year-old’s victory also became a cause for celebration in her ancestral home in Rahim Yar Khan. Her grandfather said, “I am thankful to Allah that Iqra has been re-elected and she will visit Pakistan after taking oath of office.”

The headmistress of the Canadian MP’s elementary school in Rahim Yar Khan said that she was an able student, and was able to accomplish this feat due to her struggles in life. She added that if other students also take on challenges like Iqra, then they will also be successful in life.

In a tweet, Iqra said her victory was the result of four years of “hope hard work”, and thanked the residents of Erin Mills for renewing their trust in her. She also thanked her campaign team for their tireless and dedicated support.

Khalid was born on November 20, 1985 in Rahim Yar Khan and is the eldest among two sisters and two brothers.