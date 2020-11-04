Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina call for resolution of Kashmir Dispute as per UN resolutions

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Bosnia & Herzegovina signed two accords regarding cooperation including an “Agreement on readmission of illegal Pakistani migrants and a Memoran-dum of Understanding on scientific cooperation”. According to the officials, the agreements will play a pivotal role in returning the illegal Pakistani immigrants based in Bosnia and Herzegovina. This will be made possible through the readmission process and will be returned to their home countries.

The meeting was held at Prime Minister House where Prime Minister Imran Khan and visiting Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia & Herzegovina Sefik Dzaferovic witnessed the signing ceremony. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Minister-in-waiting Zartaj Gul and senior officials were present.

The Agreement between the Government of Pakistan and Council of Minister of Bosnia & Herzegovina on reforming the protocols of re-admission of illegal Pakistanis was signed by Interior Minister Brigadier (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah and Bosnian Minister for Security Selmo Cikotic. Another Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Pakistan’s Ministry of Science and Technology and Council of Ministers of Bosnia & Herzegovina in the field of scientific cooperation. This was signed by Pakistan’s Federal Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Bosnian Minister for Security Selmo Cikotic.

While sharing their opinion with media, Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Bosnian leader termed the signing of accords as a landmark in accomplishing to new heights of bilateral cooperation. Chairman of Presidency of Bosnia & Herzegovina, the Prime Minister expressed his views saying that, ‘people of Bosnia had a special place in the hearts of Pakistanis since 90s after Bosnia underwent tragic war’.

He also stated that, the high-level visit, would translate the existing trade ties into more significant and close relations that will enhance the current level of 4.5 million euro. Both the leaders reaffirmed strong and continuous support for the cause of Kashmir. They recognized that Kashmiris are facing oppression. The leaders of both states expressed grave concern over the mounting trend of Islamophobia across the globe.

According to the official sources, Sefik Dzaferovic stated that, ‘Pakistan and Bosnia & Herzegovina could explore opportunities in areas of agriculture, trade and diplomatic cooperation for the benefit of their people’. He also expressed gratitude to Pakistan for always being on its side, particularly during the war and also sending peace-keeping troops to the conflict-hit region.

Sefik mentioned that Bosnia & Herzegovina also reciprocated the humanitarian gesture by sending its doctors to the earthquake-affected areas of Pakistan in 2005.

He stated that, Bosnia & Herzegovina took a rigid stance on the human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir and also issued an official statement in support of the people of Kashmir.

Sefik stressed that Kashmir dispute should be resolved while respecting the UN resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and in accordance with the Human Rights Conventions. During the meeting, both leaders condemned the terrorist attacks in France, Austria and elsewhere in the world. They stated that terrorism could not be accepted in any form. Nevertheless, they agreed to the notion that freedom of speech did not mean to hurt the religious sentiments of people, particularly Muslims.

In addition to this, while addressing the media, Imran Khan cautioned the world that unless the hate speech was controlled, the cycle of violence would continue. Khan urged that urgent steps should be taken by the governments to analyze the situation. He stated that, ‘the European countries must comprehend that any inappropriate portrayal of personality of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) caused greatest pain to Muslims across the world, and therefore, the freedom of speech must not be used as a tool for desecration’.

Sefik Dzaferovic also gave his remarks saying that, the world needed to “build bridges” rather than developing confrontation on the basis of religious differences.