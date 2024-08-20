Pakistan, Britain to benefit from mutual expertise against climate change

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan and Britain have agreed to benefit from mutual expertise to address the challenges posed by climate change.

This consensus was reached during a meeting between Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and British High Commissioner Jane Marriott along with PML-N President Nawaz Sharif in Murree.

The meeting focused on various key issues including climate change, education and healthcare. They also reviewed potential for increasing opportunities for Punjab students to pursue higher education at the UK’s top universities.

Maryam Nawaz highlighted Punjab’s sustainable initiatives aimed at reducing environmental pollution and improving governance through a KPI-based monitoring system for police and administration.

Discussions also included ongoing efforts towards Digital Punjab and the progress of solar panel projects in the region.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif invited British institutions to invest in the Nawaz Sharif IT City project in Lahore and expressed readiness to welcome British collaboration in establishing IT universities in Punjab.

She emphasized that Punjab is entering a new era of digitalisation, with Lahore’s Twin Towers project rapidly nearing completion.