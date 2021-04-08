Pakistan-Bulgaria online business forum held

F.P. Report

KARACHI: An online business forum was held between Pakistan and Bulgaria titled “Business opportunities between companies in Bulgaria and Pakistan”. This webinar was conducted by the collaboration of International Markets Development Division of TDAP and the Embassy of Pakistan in Sofia. The Bulgarian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) and the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) were also integral part of this online event.

During the webinar, keynotes were delivered by the Secretary, TDAP, Ambassador of Pakistan in Bulgaria, Vice President FPCCI and President BCCI. The Secretary, TDAP apprised the participants of the huge trade potential that is yet to be capitalized upon between the two countries. The other speakers shared similar thoughts.

More than ninety businesses took part in this online event. Presentations on the business climate of Pakistan and Bulgaria were also delivered to the participants. It was decided that B2B meetings will be held between businesses of the two countries after this webinar.

The highlight of this event was the signing of MoU between FPCCI and BCCI for cooperation in trade. This MoU will prove instrumental in furthering trade relationship between the two countries.