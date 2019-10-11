Pakistan cables leads in offering online shopping experience

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Cables launched its online e-store, offering wiring solutions for consumers looking for hassle free and convenient buying options backed by speedy and secure delivery. “We have been staunch advocates of using technology that adds value in the overall consumer experience. By shopping at the Pakistan Cables estore, our customers save time and also get convenient access to buying authentic products directly from us”, stated Fahd Kamal Chinoy, Chief Executive Officer, Pakistan Cables Limited.

Easy to navigate, the estore website offers a range of general wiring solutions while giving shoppers multiple payment methods to choose from. Currently, the Pakistan Cables estore services are available in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Rawalpindi, with plans to roll out into other cities in the future.

The launch of Pakistan Cables estore comes at a critical time as analysts forecast Pakistan’s digital economy to continue growing because of which consumer-buying habits may evolve further.

“In Pakistan, we are the first player in the category to explore the ecommerce frontier, which is true to our philosophy of embracing innovation”, added Fahd Kamal Chinoy.