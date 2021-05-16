Pakistan calls for an immediate end to Israeli aggression

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Su-nday reaffirming Pakistan’s abiding support for the Palestinians called for im-mediate protection of them against Israeli aggression, implementation of United Nations resolutions and an accountability of Israel’s crimes against humanity.

Addressing the virtual open-ended emergency me-eting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) executive committee to discuss Israel’s aggression against Palestine, the foreign minister stressed that all necessary steps must be taken for stopping the ongoing aggression against the Palestinian people and their properties.

He said the international community must protect the Palestinians against the blatant and illegal use of force and flagrant violations of human rights.

“It should urgently intervene and take concerted actions to stop Israeli atrocities against civilian population in Gaza. The bombardment in Gaza must be stopped immediately,” he added.

Qureshi also underlined that implementing forthwith resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council, UN General Assembly and the UN Human Rights Council was both critical and urgent.

Israel’s crimes against humanity should not escape accountability, he said, adding, there should be no impunity for Israel’s violation of international law, including the Fourth Gen-eva and the other various human rights Conventions.

“Attempts to create a false equivalence between Israel, the aggressor, and Palestinians, the victims, are inexcusable and as the collective voice of the Muslim Ummah the OIC should work in unity to dispel this deliberately deceptive perception,” a press release quoted the foreign minister.

Attempts to silence media and reporting, through tyranny, the foreign minister said, was evident from Israel’s horrifying air strike yesterday, bringing down a high rise building in Gaza that housed media outlets was unacceptable.

The foreign minister said Pakistan, was appalled by the sheer magnitude of illegal, disproportionate and indiscriminate use of force, tyranny and injustice being perpetrated by the Israeli occupation forces against defenseless Palestinians.

“There are no words strong enough to condemn the systematic and barbaric crimes against the Palestinians. The deteriorating conditions in the Occupied Palestinian Territories due to the illegal practices of Israel, its colonial policies, and its continued aggression, siege and collective punishment, are sickening,” he added.

Qureshi said the indiscriminate use of force by Israeli forces against defenseless Palestinians was tantamount to grave violations of principles underpinned in international law, including international humanitarian and human rights law.

“The latest spate of Israeli aggression cannot be justified or condoned,” he stressed.

At this somber juncture, the foreign minister said Pakistan reaffirmed its unflinching solidarity with the government and people of Palestine – valiantly defending their legitimate rights.

“We salute their courage in the face of unabated Israeli atrocities and preserving their Arab and Islamic identity,” he added.

Qureshi further said that Pakistan condemned in the strongest possible terms the continuing air strikes by Israel in Gaza that had resulted in deaths and injuries to so many innocent Palestinians.

Pakistan also condemned, in the strongest possible terms, he said, attacks on innocent worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque, violating the very sanctity of Qibla-e-Awal.

“Death and destruction in the holy month of Ramzan; during Eid-ul-Fitr is unacceptable. Endless, senseless violence must end,” he said.

“Let me conclude by reaffirming Pakistan’s abiding support for the Palestinian people in their just struggle to secure legitimate rights, particularly their inalienable right to self-determination. I also reiterate Pakistan’s support for a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant UN and OIC resolutions, with the pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Shareef as the capital of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State,” Foreign minister Qureshi said.