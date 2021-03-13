Pakistan calls for boosting United Nations

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has called for strengthening the United Nations in every way possible as the organization remains the best hope for an equal and peaceful world in the future. Speaking as panelist at an event in the UN headquarters, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram, regretted that the world body lacked the power to make the much-needed changes.

He pointed out that the Security Council was an unequal body; the General Assembly has no binding powers, while the powers of finance lie in Washington and trade in Geneva. Akram said that the progress towards achieving world peace over the past 78 years was partial. He said therefore we need to strengthen the United Nations and the General Assembly if we are going to change the world.

The Ambassador said “We have resolved conflicts and made progress but this progress has been partial and has been incomplete and unequal,” He encouraged the youth to work in the fields of progress which were overlooked and to work for a better future. “We are faced with a world today whose hallmark is inequality.

nequality between the powerful and the weak, between the rich and the poor, between the privileged and the destitute,” He added “we will strive to do everything possible to strengthen the United Nations in every way possible.”

He also described issues relating to climate change, security, and peace development. “We need to address the peace agenda. We need to address the threat of nuclear annihilation. We face it today, as much as we did in the Cold War. We need to control the arms race where expenditures are at the highest level in the history of the United Nations,” said the Ambassador.(INP)