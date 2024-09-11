Pakistan cancer survivors turn to art for healing and hope

Saima Shabbir

ISLAMABAD: Fatima Salman, a 43-year-old miniature painter, found solace in art after being diagnosed with cancer in 2019, using her brush and canvas as therapy to overcome the disease and paint her way to healing.

Nearly five years later, she curated the two-day Connecting Dots art exhibition at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) this week, featuring the work of nine cancer survivors whose techniques range from oil, watercolors, mixed media and calligraphy.

Cancer has become a growing burden in Pakistan in recent years, posing a significant cause for concern. An International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) report in 2021 says the proportion of newly diagnosed cancers is 0.18 million in Pakistan, the number of cancer fatalities is 0.11 million, and the number of prevalent cases (5 year) is 0.32 million.

In Asia, Pakistan regionally represents the most significant breast cancer rate, with one out of nine women now having a lifetime risk of the disease. Pakistan also has one of the highest breast cancer mortality rates globally.

“Initially, after my diagnosis, I had taken a little break from painting,” Salman, who graduated from Lahore’s renowned National College of Arts in 2001, told Arab News at the exhibition.

Pakistani artist Fatima Salman gestures as she displays her artworks during the two-day Connecting Dots art exhibition at the Pakistan National Council of Arts on September 11, 2024. (AN Photo)

“But soon I felt a void … So, that’s when I thought that I don’t have much time, and I have so much work to do. So, I started painting, that was my therapy.”

Even after her recovery from stage four metastatic cancer, Salman said her creative work proved vital for her to open a new chapter of hope in her life.

“As I went through all the life-changing challenges, I thought that I could not be the only one going through this,” she added.

Salman then started looking for other cancer survivors interested in exhibiting their artwork.

“The basic idea is to create a platform for artists who can just come together and voice their feelings through art,” she said about the exhibition this week, which also saw the launch of a deeply personal memoir, My Cancer Journey, by Shirin Gheba Najib.

Pakistani artist Shirin Gheba Najib speaks to former Pakistani culture minister, Jamal Shah, during the two-day Connecting Dots art exhibition at the Pakistan National Council of Arts on September 11, 2024. (AN Photo)

A 70-year-old retired school principal, Najib said painting had always been a “constant” in her life since she completed her first oil painting at the age of 12 but she had to put her passion on hold when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021.

Weakened by the illness and the relentless trips to the hospital, she found refuge in writing instead.

“I used to take my laptop to chemotherapy as each session used to take six to eight hours, where [one could] write very freely,” Najib told Arab News.

The articles crafted while battling for her life became the foundation for the newly launched book and also gave Najib the impetus to go back to painting.

“Now that I’m completely out of cancer, which was within 15 months, now I’ve started painting again,” she said with a smile.

Speaking to Arab News, another artist, Ambreen Rashid Khan, reflected her newfound appreciation for life following her battle with stage 4 breast cancer, diagnosed four years ago.

“It’s strange,” the 65-year-old retired schoolteacher said. “You take life for granted until something like this happens. After that you learn that your time is short. So that is it, I love color and I love happiness.”

Khan said she started painting flowers in bright colors after her recovery as a display of her “gratitude and happiness.”

Experimenting with both oil and watercolors, she said her aim was to paint life and nature itself.

Asked about her ambition, she said that she wanted to “leave something behind” as her legacy but also to live out the rest of her days “in happiness.”

Sixty-year-old Nafisa Ather, an Islamic calligrapher, also said painting became her biggest source of solace when she was diagnosed with cancer.

“Cancer struck me [and] the thing which I didn’t have in me before was the fear that you are going to die,” she told Arab News. “And I just felt that I still have to fulfill some of my responsibilities, which have not been fulfilled. So, I think that gave me courage.”

Painting had helped her fight her fear of death, Ather said.

“You are creating something, you are making something and actually you forget your fear. That’s the beauty of it.

“Don’t give up on life,” she added. “If you give up, you’ll lose the battle. You have to believe you will survive.”

Courtesy: arabnews