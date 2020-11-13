Pakistan castoffs gratuitous remarks by Indian Minister

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office of Pakistan gave a statement on Friday rejecting the gratuitous remarks by the Spokespe-rson of Indian Ministry of External Affairs regarding the state of minorities living in Pakistan.

The official spokesperson of Foreign Ministry remarked that such “desperate attempts will not succeed in diverting attention from India’s domestic and foreign policy failures”.

He also mentioned that “baseless oft-repeated allegations regarding terrorism, “regurgitation of fabricated accusations by India does not turn a falsehood into truth” he added.

While commenting on the atrocities of Indian Armed Forces on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson underscored that, as a perpetrator of unabated state-terrorism in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and systemic state-sponsored discrimination against its own minorities, India was in no position to pontificate on the issue of terrorism or minority rights elsewhere.

In addition to this he also stressed that “If anything, these will further undermine India’s credibility as a responsible country.” While concluding the statement, the Foreign Office spokesperson remarked that

India must eschew the use of state-terrorism as an instrument of state policy and end its egregious violations of human rights of the Kashmiri people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

Pakistan has also called upon India to resolve the Jammu & Kashmir dispute according to UN Security Council resolutions, and take tangible steps to safeguard the minorities including their right to life and protection of their places of worship, highlighted the statement.