Pakistan celebrates Navy Day

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy celebrated September 8 as Navy Day to acknowledge the sacrifices and spirit of its heroes, who epitomized grit, courage, and valour during the 1965 War.

The day reminds us of the heroic deeds and daring achievements of our Ghazis and Shuhada who fought gallantly and humbled a much bigger adversary, with their absolute faith in the Almighty and profound self-belief. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi says Pakistan Navy is fully capable and vigilantly guarding country’s maritime interests.

In his message on the occasion of Navy Day, he said today Pakistan Navy is recognized as a potent naval force in the region and a key partner in international navies’ collaborative maritime security initiatives. Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi said Pakistan Navy has also launched its own initiative of Regional Maritime Security Patrols to provide secure maritime environment for the good of global commons.

He said as we commemorate the spirit of Navy Day, all ranks of Pakistan Navy reiterate solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren and denounce the blatant annexation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said Pakistan will continue to support Kashmiris’ just struggle till the resolution of Kashmir issue.

He said with the realization of CPEC Project, Pakistan Navy is alive to its growing responsibilities and role in its success and security of lynchpin Gwadar Port. The Naval Chief said Pakistan Navy in collaboration with China Geological Survey is engaged in mapping and exploration of offshore hydrocarbon resources.

Pakistan Navy also released a special docufilm SURKHRO on Pakistan Navy Day. Docufilm is based on a successful operation by Pakistan Navy to prevent Indian submarine from entering Pakistani waters during post-Pulwama standoff.

SURKHRO is a tribute to the brave sons of the soil. This day marks a golden chapter in our rich naval history and rekindles hope and pride in our new generation. On the night of 7/8 September 1965, a flotilla comprising of seven ships of Pakistan Navy, in a daring operation code-named ‘SOMNATH’, bombarded Indian port of Dwarka.

The swift and accurate action not only destroyed important shore installations which included an Indian radar station and a radio beacon directing Indian Air Force bombers for attacks on Karachi, but also inflicted irreparable damage to Indian pride. Submarine Ghazi reigned supreme and remained unchallenged at sea throughout the war. Her ominous presence in the vicinity of Indian port kept the Indian Navy ships including their aircraft carrier, besieged in the harbour and rendered it ineffective to play any role or influence the course of the war.

