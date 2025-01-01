Pakistan channels surplus power to Bitcoin mining and AI Growth

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : In a pioneering move, the Pakistani government has allocated 2,000 Megawatts of surplus electricity to fuel Bitcoin mining and Artificial Intelligence Data Centers, aiming to transform the nation’s digital landscape.

This initiative is designed to monetize excess energy, create high-tech employment opportunities, and attract substantial foreign investment.

The Finance Division revealed that this ambitious strategy is set to generate significant revenue for the government.

Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb emphasized the allocation as a pivotal moment in Pakistan”s digital transformation journey, highlighting its potential to convert surplus energy into innovation and international revenue.

Bilal Bin Saqib, CEO of the Pakistan Crypto Council, described the initiative as transformative. He noted that with proper regulation and international collaboration, Pakistan could emerge as a leader in the global crypto and AI sectors. Saqib further explained that this energy-backed shift will not only bring high-value investments but also allow the government to generate foreign exchange in US Dollars through Bitcoin mining.

He pointed out that Pakistan’s ability to accumulate Bitcoin directly into a national wallet represents a significant departure from traditional power sales, leveraging digital assets for greater economic stability.