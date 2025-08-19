Pakistan, China, Afghanistan vow joint anti-terror efforts, stronger trade ties

F.P. Report

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar paid a one-day visit to Kabul on Wednesday to attend the sixth trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan, where political, economic, and security cooperation topped the agenda.

Dar was warmly received at Kabul airport by Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Dr. Naeem, alongside senior Afghan officials and Pakistan’s Ambassador Obaidur Rehman Nizamani.

Trilateral meeting focuses on regional cooperation

The trilateral dialogue brought together the top diplomats of Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan to explore ways of strengthening regional partnerships.

The three countries agreed to:

Intensify joint efforts against terrorism

Expand cooperation in trade, transit, and regional development

Promote collaboration in health, education, and culture

Enhance joint measures against drug trafficking

Hold consultations on extending the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan

Officials emphasized that collective action was vital to counter emerging security threats while unlocking the region’s economic potential.

Pakistan raises concerns over cross-border terrorism

On the sidelines of the trilateral meeting, Ishaq Dar held a bilateral meeting with Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

Dar expressed Pakistan’s serious concerns over terrorist attacks launched from Afghan soil, urging Kabul to take concrete action against banned outfits, including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

In response, the Afghan foreign minister assured that Afghan territory will not be allowed to be used against Pakistan or any other country.

Strengthening diplomatic and trade ties

Both sides welcomed the recent decision to upgrade diplomatic representation from Chargé d’Affaires to the level of ambassadors, describing it as a sign of improved bilateral relations.

The foreign ministers acknowledged the positive trajectory of bilateral relations and noted the progress in implementing agreements reached during earlier meetings in April, May, and July this year. They also noted a clear improvement in trade and transit cooperation. Expressing satisfaction over the positive progress in bilateral relations, they agreed to further strengthen them.

Step towards regional stability

The Foreign Office later confirmed the visit underscored Islamabad’s resolve to pursue “peace, connectivity, and shared prosperity” in the region. It said the trilateral meeting, where he was accompanied by Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq, discussed trade, regional ties and cooperation against terrorism.

After completing his engagements, Ishaq Dar departed for Pakistan.