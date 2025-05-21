Pakistan, China agree to deepen BRI cooperation, extend CPEC to Afghanistan

BEIJING (APP) The foreign ministers of Pakistan, China and Afghanistan on Wednesday agreed to deepen Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation and extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan.

The decision was made after Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Ishaq Dar, Member of the CPC Political Bureau & Foreign Minister of China, Wang Yi, and Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi, held an informal trilateral meeting, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

The three foreign ministers reaffirmed trilateral cooperation as a vital platform to promote regional security and economic connectivity.

They discussed enhancing diplomatic engagement, strengthening communications, and taking practical steps to boost trade, infrastructure, and development as key drivers of shared prosperity.

The ministers underscored their shared commitment to countering terrorism and fostering stability and development in the region.

It was agreed that the 6th Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Meeting will be held in Kabul at an early, mutually convenient date.